Election 2020: Dates and deadlines for NY, NJ, CT

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

To find your polling place in New York, click here.

To find your polling place in New Jersey, click here.

To find your polling place in Connecticut, click here.

New York dates and deadlines



Deadline to register to vote is Oct. 9 New Yorkers must register online, in person or have their mail-in registration postmarked by this date Mail-in registration must be received no later than Oct. 14 For exceptions for certain military personnel or naturalized citizens, click here To register to vote, click here



Deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27 Requests for absentee ballots must be received by this date, either online, by email, fax, or mail The Post Office has advised they cannot guarantee timely delivery for ballots applied for less than 15 days before an election This means absentee ballot requests should be made before about Oct. 19 for the best likelihood of timely delivery New Yorkers can apply for an absentee ballot in person until Nov. 2 Concern over COVID-19 is an acceptable excuse to receive an absentee ballot For more info on absentee voting and to complete the application, click here



Early voting begins Oct. 24 and ends Nov. 1 Dates and polling hours vary by location; click here for more information on early voting



Nov. 3 is Election Day, so all absentee ballots must be postmarked by this day, or delivered to the local board of elections or any polling location Mailed absentee ballots must be received no later than Nov. 10 Military Voter Ballots must be received no later than Nov. 16 If you’re a first-time voter who registered by mail and didn’t provide a copy of ID with registration, you may need to show ID to vote Acceptable forms of ID include: a current valid photo ID; or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document that shows your name and address



New Jersey dates and deadlines



Deadline to register to vote is Oct. 13 New Jerseyans must register online, in person or have their mail-in registration postmarked by this date For military and overseas voting, click here To register to vote, click here



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all registered voters will receive a general election ballot in the mail See below for vote by mail details



While there is no in-person early voting period with specific polling places or voting centers, residents can return their vote-by-mail ballots early to a secure ballot drop box, by mail, or in person to their Board of Elections office. Dropbox locations can be found here.



Nov. 3 is Election Day All vote by mail ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 Vote by mail ballots can be received by the County Clerk until Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. to be counted Ballots without a postmark must be received by Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. You may be asked to provide ID to vote for several reasons, including if you’ve never voted in New Jersey before, are voting for the first time in a county, or registered to vote by mail and did not provide an ID number or copy of an ID Acceptable forms of ID include: NJ driver’s license (with or without photo), military or other government ID, student ID, employee ID, store membership card, U.S. passport, bank statement, car registration, government check or document, rent receipt, sample ballot, utility bill or other official document Voters without ID will be able to vote using a provisional ballot



Connecticut dates and deadlines

Deadline to register to vote is Oct. 27 The pre-election voter registration cutoff deadline is seven (7) days before Election Day.



If you miss the deadline for registering for an election, you can register and vote in person on Election Day at your town’s Election Day Registration location. Election Day Registration Information

Connecticut has strict laws regarding who can vote absentee.

All voters are eligible to vote by absentee ballot in the general election held on November 3, 2020 due to the COVID-19, pursuant to Public Act 20-03 July Spec. Sess. Just check the COVID-19 box on the application.

Online Voter Registration Deadline- October 27th (11:59 pm)



Mail Postmark Voter Registration Deadline- October 27 th

In-Person Voter Registration Deadline- October 27 th

Absentee Ballots Available- Friday, October 2 nd

Absentee Ballots Received by local Town Clerk (or will not be counted)- Close of Polls 8pm – November 3rd

