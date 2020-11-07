Elation and Anger: Catharsis in the streets as election ends

Supporters of President Donald Trump unfurl a giant American flag outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Harrisburg, Pa., after Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump to become 46th president of the United States. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Just after The Associated Press and other news organizations declared that former Vice President Joe Biden beat President Donald Trump, fireworks erupted in Atlanta.

In Maine, a band playing at a farmers’ market broke into the Battle Hymn of the Republic. A massive pro-Biden crowd gathered in the streets outside the White House.

In New York City, some stopped their cars wherever they happened to be, got out and danced in the streets. Car horns and bells echoed through neighborhoods across Puerto Rico.

In Kansas City, they swayed in a park to the song “Celebration” by Kool & the Gang. And for all that joy, there was equal parts anger and mistrust on the other side.