Early voting begins in New York: What to know

NEW YORK — New Yorkers can vote early in the 2020 presidential election beginning Saturday through Nov. 1.

There are 88 early voting sites in New York City, including some iconic landmarks such as Madison Square Garden and Lincoln Center. However, the location and hours of your early voting site may differ from your regular polling place.

Head to vote.nyc or voterlookup.elections.ny.gov to find your early voting polling site, see hours and more.

Before you head to the polls, make sure to bring a mask. A face covering is mandatory to cast your ballot in person.

The Board of Elections has also taken steps to keep New Yorkers safe while voting amid the coronavirus pandemic. Poll workers have been provided personal protective equipment, plastic partitions will keep people separated and floor markers will ensure everyone stays socially distant.

Registered voters also should have received a voter “fast pass” tag in the mail for contactless check-in.

Key election dates and deadlines for NY, NJ, CT

Anyone planning to vote by absentee ballot has until Tuesday to request one by mail. Nov. 2 is the last day to request an absentee ballot in person.

All registered voters are able to vote by absentee ballot this year because of the pandemic.

For more information on voting by mail, click here.