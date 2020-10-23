Early voting begins in New York on Saturday

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Starting Saturday, New Yorkers can vote early in the 2020 presidential election.

In hopes of preventing long lines (and crowds) at the polls on November 3, the state is offering early voting for nine days, beginning Oct. 24 and ending on Sunday, Nov. 1.

From Barclays Center to the Madison Square Garden and Lincoln Center, 88 voting sites will open Saturday morning in New York City for early voting.

Your early-voting site is likely different from your usual local polling site. Head to vote.nyc to find your location, see hours and more information.

Key election dates and deadlines for NY, NJ, CT

While long lines and waits are still expected, the Board of Elections has said it’s armed voting site with PPE for workers, partitions, pens for each voter and floor markers.

Registered voters should have already received a voter “fast pass” tag in the mail for contactless check-in.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is already fielding voter-suppression complaints and assured there will be people keeping an eye out at the polls.

The NYPD said it also will stand ready with 5,000 officers deployed to early voting starting Saturday, and to over 1,200 polling sites on Election Day, to deter any conflicts or intimidation.

If you are set on casting your vote in person, remember to bring your mask. They’re required at all polling locations whether you vote early or on Election Day.

However, if you wish to vote via absentee ballot, the last day to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, Oct. 27.