‘Don’t even try it’: NYPD issues warning to protesters bent on causing chaos

Officers stand guard beside a burned-out New York Police Department vehicle, abandoned on Broadway in Lower Manhattan on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — NYPD officials say they’re prepared to keep New York City safe amid concerns of political unrest after the presidential election.

As the sun began to set on Election Day Tuesday afternoon, Chief of Department Terrence Monahan sought to soothe fears that peaceful political protests could turn violent.

“We do not expect to see a repeat of what we saw in May and June,” Monahan said, referring to several nights of looting, vandalism and clashes with police that accompanied peaceful protests in the city after the death of George Floyd.

But the chief also had a stark warning for anyone who plans to co-opt peaceful demonstrations over the presidential election.

“My message to anyone who wants to cause violence and destruction is: don’t even try it. We know who you are and you will be arrested,” he said.

Election Day in the city has so far been relatively quiet with no major incidents reported to police, according to Monahan.

In South Slope, police said officers were called to a polling site on Seventh Avenue for a dispute over alleged electioneering.

A video of the incident posted to Twitter shows a man threatening to put another person in the hospital.

Warning: The tweet below contains language that some may find offensive

Vagisil, pussy grabbing, cocks, cucks. “I’ll put you in the hospital” and electioneering 25’ away from entrance to voting site at MS 88 in South Slope. @BOENYC pic.twitter.com/eZTRdBenKG — Kathy Park Price (@KathyParkPrice) November 3, 2020

However, police said an investigation determined the man was not interfering with voting and his vehicle was an appropriate distance from the polling site.

The two people involved were offered the opportunity to file a police report, but both declined, according to police.

When asked about the incident, Monahan said officers resolved the dispute and no arrests were made and no summonses were issued.