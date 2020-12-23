Dominion Voting Systems employee sues Trump campaign, allies for defamation

DENVER — The Director of Product Strategy and Security at Dominion Voting Systems Inc, Eric Coomer, filed a lawsuit in Colorado this week against the Donald J. Trump for President, Inc organization for claims of defamation, civil conspiracy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

“I have filed a lawsuit in Colorado in an effort to unwind as much of the damage as possible done to me, my family, my life, and my livelihood as a result of the numerous false public statements that I was somehow responsible for ‘rigging’ the 2020 presidential election,” Coomer said.

The 52-page lawsuit filed in the 2nd Judicial District Court also names Sidney Powell; Sidney Powell, P.C.; Rudolph Giuliani; Joseph Oltmann; FEC United; Shuffling Madness Media, Inc. d/b/a; Conservative Daily; Jim Hoft; TGP Communications LLC d/b/a; The Gateway Pundit; Michelle Malkin; Eric Metaxas; Chanel Rion; Herring Networks, Inc. d/b/a; One America News Network; and Newsmax Media, Inc.

Coomer claims statements from the defendants have led to death threats, constant harassment and damage to his reputation as a national expert on voting systems.

The lawsuit says Oltmann made a claim he infiltrated a conference call with Antifa activists in which he “heard someone identified as ‘Eric from Dominion,’ and that this ‘Eric’ stated he would ensure the election went to President-Elect Biden.” Oltmann attributed statements made on the alleged call, of which there’s no recording, to Coomer, the lawsuit states.

From there, Oltmann widely distributed the claims, which quickly spread across media sources, the lawsuit states. The suit goes on to say the President began publishing numerous false statements alleging Dominion interfered with the election; his son and campaign surrogate, Eric Trump, tweeted a photo of Coomer alongside the claims; and the President’s campaign lawyers identified Coomer in a nationally televised press conference where they described him as a “vicious, vicious man” who “is close to Antifa.”

“The widespread dissemination of false conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election has had devastating consequences both for me personally and for many of the thousands of American election workers and officials, both Republican and Democratic, who put aside their political beliefs to run free, fair, and transparent elections. Elections are not about politics; they are about accurately tabulating legally cast votes. That is exactly what happened in the 2020 presidential election and I am proud of the role I had in making this election ‘the most secure in American history,’” Coomer said.

Coomer is seeking damages to his reputation and livelihood and, if certified by the court, punitive damages.

This story originally reported by Blyke Roznowski on TheDenverChannel.com.