Does Trump have power to pardon himself? It’s complicated

President Donald Trump stands on the balcony outside of the Blue Room as he returns to the White House on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, after being treated for COVID-19 at a military hospital.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has declared that he has “absolute power” to issue a pardon to himself, yet the law is much murkier than his confidence suggests.

No president has attempted to pardon himself while in office. So if Trump tries to do so in the next six weeks, he will be venturing into legally untested territory without clear guidance from the Constitution or from judges.

Legal experts are divided on an inherently ambiguous question that was left vague by the Founding Fathers and has never had to be definitively resolved in court.

Trump is said to be considering a slew of pardons and commutations before he leaves office, including potentially members of his family and former aides.

While it is not unusual for presidents to sign controversial pardons on their way out the door, Trump has made abundantly clear that he has no qualms about acting in the cases of friends and allies whom he believes have been treated unfairly.