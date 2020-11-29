Biden fractures foot while playing with dog, to wear a boot

by: Associated Press

WILMINGTON, Del.— President-elect Joe Biden has fractured his right foot and will likely wear a walking boot for several weeks.

Biden’s office said the president-elect suffered the injury Saturday while playing with one of his dogs and visited an orthopedist in Newark, Delaware, on Sunday afternoon. His doctor, Kevin O’Connor, said a scan found tiny fractures of two small bones in the middle of Biden’s right foot.

Doctors initially said they found “no obvious fracture.”

Fractures are a concern generally as people age, but Biden’s appears to be a relatively mild one based on his doctor’s statement and the planned treatment. At 78, he will be the oldest president when he’s inaugurated in January.

Connect with PIX11 Online

