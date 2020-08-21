DNC recap: Two Obamas, COVID criticisms and a nomination for Joe Biden

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — The Democratic National Convention wrapped up Thursday night with former Vice President Joe Biden accepting his party’s nomination for president.

“If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst,” Biden said.

Biden attempted to strike a fiercely determined tone by balancing between his vision to move forward with his criticisms of the president, particularly his response to COVID-19.

“The tragedy of where we are today is it didn’t have to be this bad,” Biden said. “Just look around, it’s not this bad in Canada or Europe or Japan, or practically anywhere else in the world.”

He also seemed to be holding back raw anger when talking about United States foreign policy.

“Under President Biden, America will not turn a blind eye to bounties on the heads of American soldiers,” Biden said. “Nor will I put up with foreign interference in our most sacred democratic exercise: voting.”

The 25 minute speech came at the end of an unusual week, with everything unfolding virtually because of COVID-19.

Monday, the country finally found out what a virtual convention would actually look like. It turns out, for the Democrats, it was a highly produced, celebrity anchored spectacle bouncing between live and taped segments.

However, it was former First Lady Michelle Obama’s scathing rebuke of President Donald Trump that stole the show on night one.

“Let me be as honest and as clear as I can be: Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country,” Michelle Obama said. “He has had more than enough time to prove he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head.”

Obama also urged people to make a voting plan against the backdrop of the pandemic, a nod at Trump’s criticism of mail-in voting, and concerns about slashed resources at the Post Office.

Tuesday was the famous roll call done remotely from all around the country. The second night also featured Dr. Jill Biden live from a school where she used to teach.

“With Joe as president, these classrooms will ring out with laughter and possibility once again,” Dr. Biden said.

Wednesday, there were dire warnings from the party’s past two nominees: Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama.

“Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t,” Obama said. “The consequences of that failure are severe.”

Clinton referenced her own defeat four years ago.

“This can’t be another woulda coulda shoulda election,” Clinton said.

Night three was capped with vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris, of California, becoming the first woman of color and first Asian-American person to join a major party ticket.

“There is no vaccine for racism,” Harris said. “We have got to do the work.”

Thursday night’s final moments featured an outdoor drive-in fireworks show in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden’s home state became the de facto home of the convention despite it technically being “hosted” by Milwaukee.

The plans for the Republican National Convention, spanning from Aug. 24 – 27, are beginning to take shape, and look different from the Democrats’.

There will be a brief in-person business session to handle the formal business of nominating Trump and Pence Monday.

However, most of the speeches and evening activities will take place in venues in the greater-Washington D.C. area.

Speeches will generally be live, with Trump having mocked the Democrats for having too many pre-taped elements.

Trump is expected to give his acceptance speech from the White House gounds.