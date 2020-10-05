Despite COVID-19 hospitalization, Trump remains active on Twitter

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Though President Donald Trump remains hospitalized with a COVID-19 infection, it didn’t stop him Monday morning from sending more than a dozen tweets — most of them in all caps — urging his supporters to vote for him on Election Day.

Between 6:30 a.m. ET and 7:30 a.m. ET on Monday morning, Trump tweeted at least 17 times — most of which were completely in capital letters and included a policy position or administration goal followed by the call to “VOTE!”

It was the most active the president has been on Twitter since his hospitalization on Friday. Typically a prolific user of Twitter, Trump has tweeted 14 times since he confirmed his COVID-19 diagnosis on Friday, many of those coming as retweets.

Trump’s tweetstorm comes as the nation is still mostly in the dark regarding his condition. Throughout the weekend, the president’s doctors painted a relatively rosy picture regarding Trump’s bout with the disease. However, his doctors declined to share when Trump’s last negative test was, how high his fever reached and other important vitals.

His doctors also reported Sunday multiple instances in which Trump’s blood oxygen levels dropped significantly — something that was not mentioned the day before.

The doctors’ reports also contradict Saturday comments from White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who called the president’s condition on Friday “very concerning” and added that Sunday and Monday would be “critical” in his fight against the virus.

Through several photos and videos released by the White House, Trump has attempted to maintain the appearance of wellness. Despite his infection with a highly contagious disease, Trump left the hospital briefly on Sunday for a ride in a Secret Service vehicle in front of the hospital to wave to his supporters.