Democratic Rep. Maloney holds off challenge from Farley in race to represent lower Hudson Valley

HUDSON VALLEY, NY — Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney was re-elected to represent New York’s 18th Congressional District, which covers the lower Hudson Valley region.

Maloney, who serves on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the House Agriculture Committee, ran against Republican Chele Farley.

Before Maloney was first elected in 2012, he worked as a senior advisor in President Bill Clinton’s White House and as the founder of a tech startup.

His opponent moved to the district after a failed Senate campaign against Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

In 2016, President Donald Trump won the district, which includes Orange and Putnam counties along with parts of Westchester and Dutchess counties, by a narrow margin over Hillary Clinton.