Democratic Convention viewer’s guide: Obamas, Clintons to speak

For four days starting Monday, the Democrats will hold their national convention virtually after canceling their in-person convention slated for Milwaukee due to the coronavirus.
The Democrats will attempt to keep a familiar format for its convention, with several keynote speakers scheduled to speak each night.
The Republicans will also hold most of their convention activities virtually, starting for four nights on August 24.
What’s different
The conventions are generally a spectacle with thousands of party supporters gathered in a large arena amid pomp and circumstance. While conventions are a way for parties to energize their leaders for the stretch run of a campaign, the gathering of delegates allow for the party to develop its platform.
While conventions officially serve the purpose of nominating a candidate for vice president and president, the nominations are generally a formality at the convention. With a virtual convention, the most visual component of the convention is gone. Will the addresses just be seen as more stump speeches?
The event will also be pared down some. The speeches will run from 9 to 11 p.m. ET nightly. At previous conventions, festivities generally began in the late afternoon. With a shortened timeframe, a number of lower profile Democrats – think members of Congress without a national profile – won’t make it on the convention stage.
What’s the same
The format will still be a familiar one for those who follow conventions. A number of speeches will be given by top Democrats to promote Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and the party’s platform.
Tuesday will also feature the official nomination for president and vice president. Wednesday will include the traditional vice presidential nominee acceptance speech, following by Thursday’s traditional presidential nominee acceptance speech.
Like at a customary convention, the virtual Democratic Convention will have themes each night. Monday’s theme will be “We the People,” Tuesday’s theme will be “Leadership Matters,” Wednesday’s theme will be “A More Perfect Union,” and Thursday’s theme will be “America’s Promise.”
The speakers
The Democratic Party has released a list of speakers for each night. Here is sampling of the speakers for this year’s convention.
Monday:
Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich
Sen. Bernie Sanders
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Sen. Amy Klobuchar
Former First Lady Michelle Obama
Tuesday:
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer
Former Secretary of State John Kerry
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Former President Bill Clinton
Former Second Lady Jill Biden
Wednesday:
Speaker Nancy Pelosi
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
Sen. Elizabeth Warren
Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords
Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris
Former President Barack Obama
Thursday:
Sen. Cory Booker
California Gov. Gavin Newsom
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
Sen. Tammy Duckworth
Members of the Biden Family
Presidential Nominee Joe Biden
Counter programming
While the Democrats hold their convention, NBC News reported that President Donald Trump plans on campaigning in four battleground states next week. Trump is slated to visit Minnesota, Wisconsin, Arizona and Pennsylvania, NBC reported.