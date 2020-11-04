Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wins reelection in New York’s 14th congressional district

FILE – U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, (D-New York) waves to the crowd after speaking at Women’s Unity Rally organized by Women’s March NYC at Foley Square in Lower Manhattan, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in New York. On Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, AOC won re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won her first bid for reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday in New York’s 14th congressional district.

Ocasio-Cortez defeated Republican John C. Cummings and Michelle Caruso-Cabrera of the Serve America Movement party.

The Associated Press called the race at 10:08 p.m. ET.

Supporters never considered the race to be competitive, yet Ocasio-Cortez and Cummings both fundraised aggressively.

According to the New York Times, Cummings raised roughly $9.6 million. Which, according to Open Secrets, a research group that tracks money in politics, made the race the second most expensive House race in the country.

According to campaigns’ fundraising reports filed with the Federal Election Commission, Ocasio-Cortez raised more than $17 million throughout the campaign. Caruso-Cabrera raised more than $3.3 million.

Along with Ocasio-Cortez, Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, known as the Squad, were also reelected, USA Today reported.