Delgado fends off Republican challenger De Water for House seat representing Catskills, Hudson Valley

FILE – Antonio Delgado, D-N.Y., speaks at a Democratic watch party, Tuesday Nov. 6, 2018, in Kingston, N.Y. Delgado is running for re-election in New York’s 19th Congressional District.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK — U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado won a second term, defeating military veteran Kyle Van De Water in a district stretching from the Catskills and Hudson Valley to rural counties near Albany.

The contest between the Democrat Delgado and Republican De Water was close on Election Day, but absentee ballots tipped the scales.

The Associated Press declared Delgado the winner Wednesday.