Debate changes coming; commission to add structure for ‘orderly discussion’

Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News, center, gesturing during the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The organization that manages presidential debates says there will be changes made “to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues” at future debates this season.

The Commission on Presidential Debates released a statement Wednesday following the first presidential debate held in Cleveland.

The debate has been called “chaotic” and hard to follow. Trump’s frequent interruptions of the Democratic presidential nominee defined Tuesday night’s debate, with Biden frequently unable to complete a sentence.

The commission makes it clear the debates are “for the benefit of the American electorate,” and they “will be carefully considering the changes that it will adopt and will announce those measures shortly.”

Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News pleaded with Trump several times to allow Biden to speak uninterrupted, to no avail.

In their statement, the commission thanked Wallace, saying they are “grateful to Chris Wallace for the professionalism and skill he brought to last night’s debate.”

The commission is a nonpartisan group that has organized every general election presidential debate since 1988.

The next debate is between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris on October 7 in Salt Lake City. The next presidential debate is on October 15 in Miami.