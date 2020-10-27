De Blasio votes after three and a half hour wait in line

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio experienced a problem many of his constituents have reported, waiting three and a half hours to wait in line to vote early in the 2020 election Tuesday.

PIX11 News followed de Blasio’s wait to vote in Park Slope on Tuesday. The wait forced de Blasio to put in earbuds and eventually, order pizza.

In an inteview, de Blasio put the blame for lines to vote on the board of elections.

“They knew there was going to be a huge turnout,” he said. “They weren’t ready. They have more machines. We’ve offered them resources in the past, they would not take it. They’re not trying.”

The mayor and Gov. Andrew Cuomo don’t agree on much, but they are both calling for a new way to run elections in the city.

De Blasio is promising a proposal in time to be implemented ahead of citywide elections next year.

“The Board of Elections doesn’t work,” de Blasio said. “It’s different things every year. How many times have we seen this? We need a whole new Board of Elections.”

However, there’s more to the dysfunction and cronyism that has plagued the BOE.

State law dictates Democratic and Republican party bosses in each borough pick the commissioners, and city lawmakers and the mayor generally rubber stamp the choices.

The commissioners oversee the elections of the same politicians who put them there and do not have incentive to undertake serious oversight of election bureaucracy.

De Blasio clashed with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Monday when Ocasio-Cortez referred to the long wait times experienced by New Yorkers as a form of voter suppression.

“I don’t think there’s a conspiracy at the Board of Elections. I think there’s incompetence at the Board of Elections,” he said.

