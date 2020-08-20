Day 4 of the DNC: Joe Biden to deliver speech 30 years in the making

In this image from video, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden smiles after the roll call vote during the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

After three days of speeches from the Democratic Party’s top brass, Thursday marks the convention’s highlight — Joe Biden’s acceptance speech for the party nomination.



Biden will deliver his acceptance speech from his home state of Delaware — a speech he’s been waiting to give for more than 30 years. Biden first ran for president in the 1988 cycle and ran again in 2008 — which eventually landed him the role of Vice President.

While many national polls show Biden holding a double-digit lead over Trump, but Biden has mostly shied away from the spotlight during the general election cycle, preferring to hold virtual campaign events from his home amid the pandemic. With an audience of millions tuning in, Biden will face the most high-profile test of his campaign to date.

Biden will also be competing for airtime against his general election opponent, President Donald Trump, who scheduled an interview on Fox News during the 9 p.m. hour — just as the DNC is getting underway for the evening.

Several of Biden’s opponents in the 2020 Democratic primaries will deliver speeches ahead of him this evening, including former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Sen. Corey Booker (D-New Jersey).

Thursday’s program will also feature rising female stars in the party, like Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

John Legend, Common and The Chicks (formerly known as the Dixie Chicks) will offer musical performances during Thursday’s event.

See a full schedule of Thursday’s speeches and performances below.

“This Time Next Year”

A “collection of everyday Americans and prominent leaders” describe where they want the country to be a year from now.

Remarks by 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang

Introduction

Actress Julia-Louis Dreyfus

Pledge of Allegiance



Led by Cedric Richmond, Jr., son of Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-Louisiana)

National Anthem

Performed by The Chicks (Natalie Maines, Martie Erwin Maguire, and Emily Strayer)

Invocation

Delivered by Sister Simone Campbell

Remarks

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Delaware)

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

A Tribute to John Lewis

Directed by Dawn Porter

Musical performance

John Legend and Common

Remarks

Jon Meacham, writer and author

Rep. Deb Halaand (D-New Mexico)

California Sec. of State Alex Padilla

Michigan Sec. of State Jocelyn Benson

Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey)

“You Built America”:

A Conversation on the Economy with Joe Biden

Remarks

Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin)

The Biden Plan: Military Families

Joe and Jill Biden show commitment to military families in video.

Remarks



Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois)

Tribute to Beau Biden

Remarks

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg

“United We Stand”



A video that explores Biden’s political opponents in the 2020 Democratic primaries

Remarks



Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg

The Biden Grandchildren

Video focused on Bidewn’s family life

Remarks by Biden’s children, Ashley and Hunter

Introduction of Joe Biden

Joe Biden Acceptance Speech

