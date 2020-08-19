Day 3 of the DNC: Kamala Harris takes center stage; Obama, Hillary Clinton also scheduled to speak

Former President Barack Obama, Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris and former Sec. of State Hillary Clinton will speak at the DNC on Wednesday.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Sen. Kamala Harris — the first Black woman to be included on the presidential ticket of a major political party — will highlight the third day of the DNC on Wednesday evening.

Harris, the junior senator from California, will deliver the final speech of the evening on Wednesday, just over a week after former Vice President Joe Biden announced her as his running mate.



Harris will deliver her acceptance speech on a night with the theme, “A More Perfect Union.” She’ll also be closing out an evening with several other high-profile speakers.

Former President Barack Obama is slated to give the penultimate speech of the evening. On Monday, his wife Michelle delivered a stirring address on the convention’s opening night — a speech that prompted a response from President Donald Trump.

Former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is also slated to speak on Wednesday. Her remarks come a day after her husband, former President Bill Clinton, addressed the convention.

Wednesday’s program will also feature comments from 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who survived an assassination attempt in 2011.

The DNC events on Wednesday will address several topics relevant to Biden’s platform: Gun control, climate change and women’s equality.

See a full schedule of tonight’s events below.

A MORE PERFECT UNION

Welcome to Wisconsin

An address by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers

A MORE PERFECT SOCIETY

Introduction

Remarks by actress Kerry Washington

A More Perfect Union Means…Ending Gun Violence

Remarks by activist and Parkland survivor Emma Gonzalez

Remarks by DeAndra Dycus, a mother whose son was left paralyzed by a stray bullet at the age of 13

Remarks by former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Arizona)

A More Perfect Union…Means Tackling Climate Change

Remarks by New Mexico Gov. Lujan Grisham

Video introducing Joe Biden’s plan to combat climate change

Conversation with young climate activists

Musical performance by Billie Eilish

A More Perfect Union…Means Keeping Immigrant Families Together

Reading of a letter to President Donald Trump on immigration

Remarks by the Sanchez family, a family of undocumented immigrants in North Carolina.

America Rising: Immigrants Rebuilding America

Musical performance by Prince Royce

A More Perfect Union…Means Women Lead

America Rising: From Women’s Suffrage to the Women’s March

Remarks by former Sec. of State and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton

Remarks by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California)

Remarks by actress and advocate Mariska Hargitay

Remarks by Ruth Glenn, CEO and President of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence

Remarks by Carly Dryden, At-Large Regional Advisor, “It’s On Us”

Video: “When You See Something Wrong”

A MORE PERFECT ECONOMY

Remarks by former Labor Sec. Hilda Solis

“You Built America” – A More Perfect Union:

Biden speaks with union workers about rebuilding the economy

“America Recovering”



Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, and Rep. Cindy Axne (D-Iowa) talk to small business owners in their communities.

Remarks by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts)

MORE PERFECT LEADERSHIP

Remarks by Former President Barack Obama

Nominating speeches for Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris



Delivered by Maya Harris, Meena Harris and Ella Emhoff

Remarks by Vice Presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California)

Musical performance by Jennifer Hudson

