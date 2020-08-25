Day 2 of the RNC: Pompeo, Eric Trump highlight speeches centered on ‘Land of Opportunity’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A day after Republicans attempted to portray the Democratic Party’s platform as “far-left socialism,” the Trump campaign will attempt to continue that messaging during the second night of speeches at the Republican National Convention.



On Monday, speakers attempted to paint Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as part of the party’s left-wing, despite his moderate record. Speakers warned of progressive Democrats’ calls to defund police departments and institute gun control measures.

Tuesday’s program will attempt to further those talking points. According to the Trump Campaign website, the second day of the RNC will focus on “how Democrats’ radical left agenda will deny Americans the opportunity to achieve their full potential.”

The theme of Tuesday’s program is “Land of Opportunity,” which includes a focus on the Trump policies that Republicans say “empower” all Americans.

Tuesday’s slate of speakers is highlighted by Sec. of State Mike Pompeo, one of Trump’s fiercest allies. Pompeo’s speech will likely focus on Trump’s defeat of the Islamic State group, his attempts to normalize relations with North Korea and his attempts to push back against national security threats from China.

Pompeo drew criticisms last week for tweeting a Simpsons GIF to mock House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Also expected to speak is Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron — the man currently in charge of investigating the death of Breonna Taylor a the hands of police in March.

Two of Trump’s children are also slated to deliver addresses — Eric, his second-oldest son, and Tiffany, his youngest daughter.

Below is Tuesday’s list of speakers in the order in which they are expected to appear.

Pastor Norma Urrabazo , International Church of Las Vegas

, International Church of Las Vegas Myron Lizer , Vice President of the Navajo Nation

, Vice President of the Navajo Nation Richard Beasley , former FBI special agent an President of Global Intelligence Network

, former FBI special agent an President of Global Intelligence Network Jon Ponde r, founder and CEO of HOPE for Prisoners, Inc.

r, founder and CEO of HOPE for Prisoners, Inc. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky)

(R-Kentucky) Jason Joyce , Coast Guard Licensed Captain

, Coast Guard Licensed Captain Cris Peterson , CEO of Minnesota dairy farm

, CEO of Minnesota dairy farm Larry Kudlow , Assistant to the President for Economic Policy and Director of the National Economic Council

, Assistant to the President for Economic Policy and Director of the National Economic Council John Peterson , CEO of President of Schuette Metals

, CEO of President of Schuette Metals Cissie Graham Lynch , granddaughter of televangelist Billy Graham

, granddaughter of televangelist Billy Graham Robert Vlaisavljevich , mayor of Eveleth, Minnesota

, mayor of Eveleth, Minnesota Abby Johnson , pro-life advocate and former Planned Parenthood employee

, pro-life advocate and former Planned Parenthood employee Mary Ann Mendoza , mother of a police officer killed by an undocumented immigrant

, mother of a police officer killed by an undocumented immigrant Nicholas Sandmann , Covington Catholic student who sued several media outlets for defamation

, Covington Catholic student who sued several media outlets for defamation Pam Bondi , former Florida Attorney General

, former Florida Attorney General Tiffany Trump , daughter of President Donald Trump

, daughter of President Donald Trump Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

Ryan Holets , Albuquerque police officer and father to adopted child

, Albuquerque police officer and father to adopted child Florida Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez

Eric Trump , son of President Donald Trump

, son of President Donald Trump Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Sec. of State Mike Pompeo