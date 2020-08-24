Day 1 of the RNC: Donald Trump Jr., Sen. Tim Scott highlight opening night of speeches

With President Donald Trump formally nominated, the nightly programming of the 2020 Republican National Convention will get underway at 8:30 ET on Monday, highlighted by speeches from Donald Trump Jr. and Sen. Tim Scott (R-South Carolina).
Trump Jr., who has been heading up his father’s business during his time in the White House, has become one of the leaders of the Republican Party’s youth movement. Scott, the GOP’s only Black senator, was elected to a full term in 2016 after taking over the seat by appointment in 2013.
Also slated to speak Monday are Mark and Patricia McCloskey — a St. Louis couple who garnered national attention earlier this year when they waved guns at Black Lives Matter protesters near their property. Former Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker will also speak on Monday.
The theme for Monday’s program is “The Land of Promise.” According to the Trump campaign, the theme is meant to represent the promises President Donald J. Trump has kept since his first presidential campaign.
Below is a list of Monday’s speakers in the order in which they are expected to appear.
- Timothy M. Dolan, cardinal, Archbishop of New York
- Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA
- Rebecca Friedrichs, Calfornia teacher and advocate for education reform
- Tanya Weinreis, Montana coffee shop owner
- Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida)
- Kim Klacik, Maryland congressional candidate
- Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel
- Amy Johnson Ford, nurse practitioner
- Dr. G.E. Ghali, surgeon
- Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)
- Herschel Walker, former NFL player and Heisman Trophy winner
- Natalie Harp, cancer survivor and Trump Campaign official
- Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones (D)
- Andrew Pollack, father of Parkland school shooting victim
- Mark and Patricia McCloskey, St. Louis lawyers who waved guns at protesters
- Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump Campaign fundraiser and former Fox News analyst
- Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana), House Republican Whip
- Sean Parnell, former Army Ranger and Pennsylvania congressional candidate
- Maximo Alvarez, Cuban immigrant
- Nikki Haley, former ambassador to the U.N.
- Donald Trump, Jr., son of President Donald Trump
- Sen. Tim Scott (R-South Carolina)