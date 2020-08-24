Day 1 of the RNC: Donald Trump Jr., Sen. Tim Scott highlight opening night of speeches

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

With President Donald Trump formally nominated, the nightly programming of the 2020 Republican National Convention will get underway at 8:30 ET on Monday, highlighted by speeches from Donald Trump Jr. and Sen. Tim Scott (R-South Carolina).



Trump Jr., who has been heading up his father’s business during his time in the White House, has become one of the leaders of the Republican Party’s youth movement. Scott, the GOP’s only Black senator, was elected to a full term in 2016 after taking over the seat by appointment in 2013.

Also slated to speak Monday are Mark and Patricia McCloskey — a St. Louis couple who garnered national attention earlier this year when they waved guns at Black Lives Matter protesters near their property. Former Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker will also speak on Monday.

The theme for Monday’s program is “The Land of Promise.” According to the Trump campaign, the theme is meant to represent the promises President Donald J. Trump has kept since his first presidential campaign.

Below is a list of Monday’s speakers in the order in which they are expected to appear.

Timothy M. Dolan, cardinal, Archbishop of New York

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA

Rebecca Friedrichs, Calfornia teacher and advocate for education reform

Tanya Weinreis, Montana coffee shop owner

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida)

Kim Klacik, Maryland congressional candidate

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

Amy Johnson Ford, nurse practitioner

Dr. G.E. Ghali, surgeon

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)

Herschel Walker, former NFL player and Heisman Trophy winner

Natalie Harp, cancer survivor and Trump Campaign official

Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones (D)

Andrew Pollack, father of Parkland school shooting victim

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, St. Louis lawyers who waved guns at protesters

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump Campaign fundraiser and former Fox News analyst

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana), House Republican Whip

Sean Parnell, former Army Ranger and Pennsylvania congressional candidate

Maximo Alvarez, Cuban immigrant

Nikki Haley, former ambassador to the U.N.

Donald Trump, Jr., son of President Donald Trump

Sen. Tim Scott (R-South Carolina)