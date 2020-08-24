Cuomo issues 5 mandates to ensure absentee ballots are counted in November election

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued five new executive orders Monday in an effort to ensure a smooth General Election in November.

Election officials are preparing for a deluge of mail-in absentee ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic.

All New Yorkers are able to request an absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 General Election due to concerns about the risk of spreading COVID-19.

When requesting an absentee ballot, voters should check the “temporary illness” box, which has been expanded to cover COVID-19 concerns.

State and county Boards of Election came under fire after results of the June primary were drastically slowed down by the high volume of absentee ballots.

New York lawmakers have since passed several measures to fix some of the issues experienced during the primary election.

Cuomo said his executive orders aim to ensure every vote is counted in the November election.

The new executive orders include:

Extending the risk of coronavirus exposure as a “temporary illness” option to elections not administered by the Board of Elections this November.

Requiring county BOEs to mail flyers to all potential voters notifying them of the deadlines and methods to request an absentee ballot.

Directing the BOE to create a new envelope that eliminates confusion about where to sign in order for a ballot to be counted.

Requiring all county BOEs to take necessary steps to expedite the counting of ballots, so that counting is ready to begin as soon as possible.

Directing all county BOEs to report staffing plans as well as any needs for additional staff to ensure a fair, complete, accurate vote. Staffing plans and assistance requests need to be submitted to the state BOE by Sept. 20.