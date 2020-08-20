NY will allow voters to cite COVID-19 concerns to request absentee ballots for election

An election official holds a roll of the “I voted” stickers at Centreville High School in Centreville, Virginia on March 1, 2016.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — All New Yorkers will be able to request absentee ballots for the upcoming election, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.

Voters will be able to request the ballots beginning Thursday. Many are concerned about heading to the polls to vote in November because of coronavirus.

“I just signed legislation to guarantee that New Yorkers can vote safely & that EVERY vote counts,” Cuomo tweeted.

Lawmakers passed the bill last month, and voting rights groups have been calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to sign the legislation for weeks.

All Board of Elections will be requried to count all ballots postmarked on or before Election Dayand received within seven days after Election Day, Cuomo said. They’ll also be required to count all ballots without a postmark received on Nov. 4, which is thee day after Election Day.

The governor allowed voters in the June primary to vote by absentee ballots due to fears of spreading the virus at polling sites. Election officials warn of an even bigger flood of mail-in votes in November than the June primary, which delayed results for six weeks.

How to apply for an absentee ballot:

In New York City

Download and fill out this application. Check the “temporary illness” box made legal by Executive Order. Mail the application to your borough election office. Find it here.

Eventually you will likely be able to send in the application by email as well, but that service is not currently operating.

The NYC Board of elections also offers a fully online application process; access it here.

Outside of NYC:

Download and fill out this application. Check the “temporary illness” box made legal by Executive Order. Find your county board and how they want the application returned on this page.

Need to register or find out if you are registered:

Click here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that the option to email in your absentee ballot application is not yet available.