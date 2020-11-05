Counties with worst coronavirus surges overwhelmingly voted Trump

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Virus Outbreak

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, workers count Milwaukee County ballots at Central Count in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

U.S. voters went to the polls starkly divided on how they see President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, with a surprising twist.

In places where the virus is most rampant now, Trump enjoyed enormous support. An Associated Press analysis revealed that in 376 counties with the highest number of new cases per capita, the overwhelming majority went for Trump, a rate above other less severely hit areas.

Health officials across the nation are facing record numbers of new coronavirus cases. They are taking note of the chasm in public sentiment and thinking about how to reframe their messages.

