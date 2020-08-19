Trump campaign sues New Jersey over vote-by-mail order

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy was very straightforward in his response to a lawsuit filed by the re-election campaign of President Donald Trump, regarding the mail-in voting order that Murphy issued last week.

“As they say,” Murphy said at his daily briefing on Wednesday, “bring it on.”

The lawsuit filed at the U.S. District Court makes a number of arguments that some political analysts call unusual and undemocratic.

One passage from the legal filing calls the vote-by-mail order from Murphy a “brazen power grab [that] was not authorized by state law and violates both the Elections Clause and Electors Clause of the U.S. Constitution and 3 U.S.C. §1.” The latter citation is federal code.

The governor’s executive order, issued last Friday, directs the U.S. Postal Service to deliver an election ballot to all 6.2 million eligible New Jersey voters. They have a menu of options as to what to do with their ballot, if they choose to vote: They can fill it out and mail it to their local board of elections; drop it off in secure voting drop boxes positioned around each county; take a completed ballot to a polling place and hand it in there; or vote the traditional way, in person.

The variety of choices left some voters who spoke with PIX11 News saying the opposite of the Trump campaign’s case. Instead of reducing residents’ voting rights, they said, New Jersey’s vote-by-mail order increases it.

New Jersey resident Darryl Pulliam was walking by the federal courthouse when he shared his thoughts about vote-by-mail, and other available forms of voting in the Garden State.

“It really don’t make a difference how you do it,” Pulliam said, “as long as you vote.”

Moses Abed, who owns Brick City Market, near the courthouse where the suit was filed, said vote-by-mail boosts turnout.

“I think it will increase due to the COVID,” Abed told PIX11 News. “I think it will encourage [residents] to do the voting remotely.”

The lawsuit from Trump’s campaign — not from the Trump Administration’s Justice Department — said that an all mail-in election in Paterson, New Jersey in May had voter fraud. That’s true, but the system worked. The four men who were allegedly involved were arrested, and are in the process of being prosecuted.

New Jersey held a statewide primary last month, relying heavily on vote-by-mail, which went largely problem-free. Based on that, Murphy issued his executive order providing universal mail-in voting for the November election.

Peter Woolley, a political science professor and provost at Fairleigh-Dickinson University, said that the Trump campaign lawsuit is questionable, and that it’s part of a larger effort by the Trump team to cast doubt on the entire American political process.

“I am usually very careful to avoid any hint of partisanship,” Dr. Woolley said in a Zoom interview. “This is very unusual,” though, he said.

“For a campaign and a candidate to systematically go about suggesting that the outcome of the election could be illegitimate,” Woolley continued, “it’s simply not part of the American democratic culture, it’s not part of our campaign culture, it’s not part of our governmental culture.”