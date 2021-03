Trump campaign sues NJ over mail-in voting plans for November election

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign has filed a lawsuit against New Jersey in a bid to stop the state’s plans to conduct the general election mostly by mail.

The campaign’s suit was recently filed in U.S. District Court and was joined by the Republican National Committee and the New Jersey Republican State Committee.

Similar suits have been filed in other states, with critics claiming the vote-by-mail effort will lead to more vote fraud.

Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, has said the state’s 6.2 million registered voters will get a ballot beginning Oct. 5 along with a prepaid return envelope.

Ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 will be accepted up to a week later.