David Bossie: Trump campaign adviser who is leading legal challenge to election has COVID-19

David Bossie, a Trump campaign adviser that is leading the President’s legal challenge the outcome of the 2020 election, has contracted COVID-19, according to CNN, USA Today and Bloomberg.

Bossie reportedly tested positive for the virus on Sunday, and reports of his diagnosis surfaced in the media on Monday — the same day that reports surfaced that Housing and Urban Development Director Ben Carson had also tested positive for the virus.

Bossie reportedly has been traveling between Arizona and Trump campaign headquarters in Virginia, and is often seen without a mask.

Bossie is among the legal experts who have been challenging the election outcomes in several states that Trump lost, and in states where the outcome is too close to call. While the Trump campaign has filed several lawsuits, there is still no evidence that widespread voter fraud changed the outcome of the election.

Several top officials in the Trump administration — including President Donald Trump himself — have contracted COVID-19 in recent weeks. Other top officials who have contracted the virus include White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, adviser Hope Hicks, adviser Stephen Miller and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.