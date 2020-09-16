Regarding vaccines, Biden says he trusts scientists, not Trump

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a Hispanic Heritage Month event, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden discussed coronavirus vaccines during an event Wednesday after being briefed by public health experts on the issue.

During his speech, Biden said that while he trusts what scientists say about a potential vaccine, he doesn’t trust President Donald Trump.

He mentioned what he called Trump’s “incompetence and dishonesty” surrounding the distribution of personal protective equipment and coronavirus testing.

“We can’t afford to repeat those fiascos when it comes to a vaccine,” said the former vice president. “I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don’t trust Donald Trump, and at this moment, the American people can’t, either.”

The Trump campaign has accused Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, of sowing doubt about a potential vaccine by expressing concerns that politics count taint the approval process.

Asked whether his comments could undermine public trust in scientists, Biden said the vaccine approval process should be “totally transparent” and it should be evaluated by a “board of scientists” that could give the public an unbiased opinion.

Watch his remarks below:

Biden’s speech took place the same day that the federal government unveiled initial plans to distribute COVID-19 vaccines when they become available.

According to a plan put forth by the Department of Defense and other federal agencies, the first round of vaccines would be reserved for medical professionals and essential workers. Eventually, vaccines would be distributed to whoever would like one.

Vaccines would be provided to the public without cost thanks to Congress’s legislation and signed into law by President Donald Trump.

However, The Associated Press reports that officials face an uphill battle in getting the country vaccinated. A poll taken earlier this year indicates that about half of people would not take a vaccine if offered one.

Biden’s comments also come a day after President Donald Trump made the claim that COVID-19 would “disappear” even without a vaccine.