Convicted ex-Trump lawyer featured in anti-Trump ad

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, reads an opening statement as he testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee about his behind-the-scenes knowledge of Trump’s activities, including possible criminal conduct, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Cohen, a key witness in the probe by special counsel Robert Mueller, called the president a “racist,” a “conman” and a “cheat,” before he serves prison time for lying to the House and Senate intelligence committees in 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

President Donald Trump’s longtime former attorney Michael Cohen is now featured in an advertisement against the president. In the advertisement, Cohen warns voters that Trump “can’t be trusted.”

While Cohen had a privileged glance of the president over the years, his creditability has taken a hit. In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to Congress. Cohen admitted he lied about plans to build a Trump Tower in Russia.

The former personal lawyer was also actively involved in payments on Trump’s behalf to porn star Storm Daniels, which the Southern District of New York investigated for alleged violations of campaign finance. No charges were filed in that case.

The ad first ran on Night 1 of the Republican National Convention on Monday, and is sponsored by American Bridge 21st Century, which is backing Trump opponent Joe Biden in the upcoming election.

“I was complicit in helping conceal the real Donald Trump. I was part of creating an illusion,” Cohen said

“He can’t be trusted and you shouldn’t believe a word he utters,” Cohen added. “So, when you watch the president, this week, remember this. If he says something is huge, it’s probably small. If he says something will work, it probably won’t.”

Beyond the ad, Cohen is becoming a more vocal critic of the president. Cohen confirmed that he will be speaking to MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow for an upcoming segment. Cohen is also releasing a book titled, “Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump” The book will release next month.

The people who know Donald Trump best are sounding the alarm: our country cannot survive four more years of a Trump presidency. In our latest ad, a former member of his inner circle & “fixer” — @MichaelCohen212 — has a dire warning for us all. #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/suPUODOdwz — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) August 24, 2020