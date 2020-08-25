Convicted ex-Trump lawyer featured in anti-Trump ad

Election 2020

by: Justin Boggs

Posted: / Updated:
Michael Cohen

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, reads an opening statement as he testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee about his behind-the-scenes knowledge of Trump’s activities, including possible criminal conduct, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Cohen, a key witness in the probe by special counsel Robert Mueller, called the president a “racist,” a “conman” and a “cheat,” before he serves prison time for lying to the House and Senate intelligence committees in 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

President Donald Trump’s longtime former attorney Michael Cohen is now featured in an advertisement against the president. In the advertisement, Cohen warns voters that Trump “can’t be trusted.”

While Cohen had a privileged glance of the president over the years, his creditability has taken a hit. In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to Congress. Cohen admitted he lied about plans to build a Trump Tower in Russia.

The former personal lawyer was also actively involved in payments on Trump’s behalf to porn star Storm Daniels, which the Southern District of New York investigated for alleged violations of campaign finance. No charges were filed in that case.

The ad first ran on Night 1 of the Republican National Convention on Monday, and is sponsored by American Bridge 21st Century, which is backing Trump opponent Joe Biden in the upcoming election.

“I was complicit in helping conceal the real Donald Trump. I was part of creating an illusion,” Cohen said

“He can’t be trusted and you shouldn’t believe a word he utters,” Cohen added. “So, when you watch the president, this week, remember this. If he says something is huge, it’s probably small. If he says something will work, it probably won’t.”

Beyond the ad, Cohen is becoming a more vocal critic of the president. Cohen confirmed that he will be speaking to MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow for an upcoming segment. Cohen is also releasing a book titled, “Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump” The book will release next month.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Temperatures in the mid-60s this week as spring-like weather returns

Community mourns 10-year-old boy who died after being found unconscious in NYCHA building

Calls grow for Cuomo to quit from top New York lawmakers

Celebrating movies with social meaning

The latest on the effort to vaccinate NYC against COVID-19

Senate approves President Biden’s COVID-19 relief plan, headed back to House for final approval

The countdown to spring and a warmer week continues

NJ teachers, staff eligible for COVID-19 vaccine earlier than expected

City, leaders take vaccines into Co-Op City megasite