Congressional race: Gottheimer faces off against Pallotta in New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District

Most of the voters in New Jersey’s 5th congressional district, where Rep. Josh Gottheimer has been challenged by Republican Frank Pallotta, live in more densely populated Bergen County, but most of the districts geographic area spans across the Garden State’s northernmost communities before jutting down along the Delaware River.

Second-term Congressman Gottheimer has tried to position himself as a moderate voice in congress, co-chairing the bipartisan Problem Solver’s Caucus.

Most recently the group helped re-ignite stimulus negotiations with a compromise proposal.

“I was not just once, but twice ranked the most bipartisan member of the House of Representatives,” Gottheimer said.

Republican challenger Pallotta has been trying to convince voters that Gottheimer has not kept his word to work across the aisle.

The investor turned entrepreneur, like many Republicans running this year, has focused on two more divisive votes by most Democrats, including Gottheimer.

“The biggest issue is HR 7120,” Pallotta said, talking about what Democrats call the George Floyd Justice in Police Act. The act calls for a number of reforms some consider controversial, but decreased funding is not one of them. “That’s the vote to defund the police and remove qualified immunity from our officers. Also in 2020 was the impeachment vote.”

However, Gottheimer unlike many Democrats under attack for their positions on policing, earned a key endorsement from the Fraternal Order of Police and State Troopers Union.

Gottheimer argued Pallotta has been trying to distract from his investor past and views on the pandemic that mirror some of President Donald Trump’s views.

“People have to be safe and smart, the way we’ve gotten things here and that’s how we’ve kept things down,” Gottheimer said. “My opponent is just, I don’t know, doesn’t want to take the steps we need including wearing face masks.”

Pallotta has styled his campaign after Trumps’ to an extent, but he argues that means emphasizing the economy and other wallet issues.

“Look at the President’s policies,” he said. “His policies on a national and international level are consistent with a strong economy, a strong economy is a strong county. I think people recognize that.”

Gottheimer for congress: https://josh4congress.com/

Pallotta for congress: https://www.pallottaforcongress.com/