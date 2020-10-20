Congressional race: Garbarino faces off against Gordon in New York’s 2nd Congressional District

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BABYLON, NY — Residents in New York’s 2nd congressional district, which runs along the south shore of Long Island in Nassau and Suffolk Countries, have been represented by Republican Peter King for nearly three decades, but following his retirement announcement, they’ll be voting for someone new on Election Day.

King endorsed fellow Republican, Assemblyman Andrew Garbarino.Garbarino is being opposed by retired military police commander and educator Jackie Gordon. She hopes to bring a fresh face and fresh ideas to the district— with health care front of mind.

“In a time of COVID, when I can’t go out and meet all the voters, and my opponent can’t go out and meet all the voters, they’re going to need a reason to vote for one of us,” Garbarino said. “They have that trust in Congressman King and that endorsement goes a long way.”

Many homes in the district, represented by King for 28 years, are draped with flags. The area is home to a large numbers of veterans and first responders.

King has a reputation for speaking his mind, including when he occasionally disagrees with President Donald Trump. Garbarino is making the same promise, especially on the issue of taxes.

“I hope to go down to DC and talk with him (President Trump) about the SALT deduction limiting us to 10-thousand,” he said. “That hurts a lot of people in the district.”

Gordon is focused on health care.

“Even on top of the COVID pandemic, what has amplified those issues, health care was the issue,” Gordon said. “Bringing down the cost of prescription drugs and ensuring health care is affordable and accessible.”

Gordon also wants to take the lead on environmental issues in Congress.

“In 2012, I came home from my last deployment from Afghanistan and Superstorm Sandy hit,” Gordon said. “So we know climate change is real because that’s an impact of our warming planet and changing weather patterns.”

Like many Republicans running this year, Garbarino has criticized his Democratic opponent for not standing up for police in a moment of widespread protest for criminal justice reform. It has become one of the more contentious issues of this campaign.

“I’ve been asked if I support defunding the police and I say of course I do not,” Garbarino said. “My opponent gets asked that question and she doesn’t answer.”

Gordon told PIX 11 she does not support defunding the police, and mentioned her years as a military police officer, along with efforts to bring police and the community closer as an educator.

“I am trying to bring people together,” she said. “My opponent is creating a wedge and is perpetuating that wedge.”

