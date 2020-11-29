Completed Wisconsin recount confirms Biden’s win over Trump

Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee hand recount of presidential votes at the Wisconsin Center, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has finished its recount of votes cast in this month’s presidential election, with only miniscule changes in the results that saw Democrat Joe Biden defeat Republican Donald Trump in the battleground state.

Dane County, which includes the state capital of Madison, reported only small changes in its vote totals on Sunday, mirroring the earlier results of the recount conducted in Milwaukee County.

Trump gained 45 votes in Dane County, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Biden won the state by nearly 20,600 votes and his margin in Milwaukee and Dane counties was about 2-to-1.

As a result of the $3 million recount, which was paid for by the Trump campaign, Biden’s lead over Trump in the swing state actually grew by 87 votes, The Washington Post reports.

Trump’s next move in Wisconsin will likely be in court.

However, the state is expected to certify the results on Tuesday. It will be the last to certify among the six states where Trump has tried to upend the certification process.

