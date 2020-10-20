College student’s election snafu shows the importance of planning your vote

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Election Day is just two weeks away, and with so many people voting by absentee ballot around the country, some college students like Kaitlyn Dias are having trouble voting by mail.

“I was hysterical, crying because I have been so invested in this election and it’s such a big important election,” Dias said. “I was really excited to get my voice heard and everything. I was so disappointed.”

She was shocked when she got a call saying her absentee ballot application had been denied late last week.

Dias, a student at UConn, registered to vote in Connecticut and was looking forward to voting in her first election. But because of the pandemic, she’s back home in New York for the semester. She verified her registration and told the town clerk that she was willing to drive the two and a half hours on Election Day to make sure her vote counts.

“They said they weren’t going to accept my absentee ballot and they weren’t going to send me one,” Dias said. “And they told me that I couldn’t come into vote and I couldn’t vote by mail.”

But Maya Contreras, a voting rights advocate who compiled voting regulations in all 50 states said that shouldn’t be the case.

“If she’s a registered, voter there should be no reason why she can’t cast a ballot in this critical election,” Contreras said.

Contreras was motivated after a survey back in July showed that more than half of voters under 35 said they wanted to vote by mail in the election but didn’t know how.

“So it was around that time that I realized there needed to be a database with all of that information, a one-stop shop.”

When it comes to college students, Contreras said if you’re like Dias and haven’t received an absentee ballot yet, you’ll probably have to head back to campus.

“She’ll probably need to make a plan to vote in person,” Contreras said.

Since Connecticut doesn’t have early voting, that means she’ll have one shot on Election Day. But Dias is determined. She’s already reached out to her elected officials in New York and Connecticut, and called the election protection hotline.

“I encourage everyone who is having this problem to go the extra mile for it because it’s your right and it’s important,” Dias said.

For more voting resources check out this link or call the Election Hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE.