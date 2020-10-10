Climate activist Greta Thunberg shows support for Joe Biden in rare political tweet

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

STOCKHOLM – Greta Thunberg showed support for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in a rare political tweet Saturday.

The 17-year-old environmental activist wrote that she doesn’t usually engage in party politics, but the upcoming U.S. election “is above and beyond that.”

“From a climate perspective it’s very far from enough and many of you of course supported other candidates. But, I mean…you know…damn!” wrote Thunberg. “Just get organized and get everyone to vote #Biden.”

In the same tweet, Thunberg shared an editorial piece from Scientific American that says, “choosing Donald Trump for president is choosing fiction over fact – a fatal mistake.” In September, the publication broke with its 175-year tradition of not endorsing presidential candidates and backed Biden.

Thunberg has become a face of the movement to combat climate change.

Thunberg has also been criticized by Trump in the past. When the activist was named Time’s Person of the Year in 2019, the president mocked her, saying she needed to “work on her anger management problem, then go to a good old-fashioned movie with a friend.”

Trump has publicly dismissed the science on climate change. Last month, he said “I don’t think science knows” what it’s talking about regarding global warming and the resulting worsening of wildfires, hurricanes and other natural disasters.

