Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton discusses 2020 minority vote

NEW YORK — Pres. Donald Trump increased his share of minority support in this year’s election.

He gained Black and Latino voters in key swing states.

Rev. Al Sharpton said he was not surprised “he has made some gains” within the minority vote.

According to the civil rights leader, Trump’s gain in voters was likely because Biden’s campaign didn’t directly deal with and respond to his 1994 crime bill, which critics argued was a contributor to mass incarceration among minorities.

Biden also did not try to address being called a “socialist.” Even though it is an “unfair claim to Biden,” Sharpton said the campaign did not deal with it the right way.

Sharpton also said the campaign should have been more “hands-on” in states, including Texas to gain the minority votes.