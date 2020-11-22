Chris Christie calls Trump’s legal team a ‘national embarrassment’

TRENTON, NJ – MARCH 3: New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie fields questions at a wide-ranging news conference, March 3, 2016 at the Statehouse in Trenton, New Jersey. Christie defended his endorsement of Donald Trump for president amid calls for him to resign. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

NEW JERSEY — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie called President Donald Trump’s lawyers a “national embarrassment” on Sunday.

Christie, a Republican, is a staunch ally of Trump, but said it is time for the president to end his attempt to overturn the election results.

“This legal team has been a national embarrassment. Sidney Powell accusing Gov. Brian Kemp of a crime on television, yet being unwilling to go on TV, um, and defend and lay out the evidence that she supposedly has. Um, this is outrageous conduct by any lawyer and notice George, they won’t do it inside the courtroom. They alleged fraud outside the courtroom, but when they go inside the courtroom, they don’t plead fraud and they don’t argue fraud,” Christie said during an appearance on “This Week with George Stephanopoulos.”

Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, also sharply criticized Trump’s efforts to challenge election results on Sunday, saying he’s “embarrassed that more people in the party aren’t speaking up” about the president’s actions.

