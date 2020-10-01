Changes to make presidential debates ‘more orderly’ to be announced ‘shortly’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASHINGTON — Following a presidential debate that was widely criticized by pundits across the political spectrum, the organization that plans and operates them has said it will make changes to the format of the remaining debates in an effort to “maintain order.”

The Commission on Presidential Debates on Wednesday said in an announcement that the Tuesday night debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden “made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.”

The commission, which has operated both presidential and vice presidential debates said it “intends to ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place for the remaining debates.”

Details on those changes, the commission said, are under careful consideration and “that it will adopt and will announce those measures shortly.”

Two political analysts said, in interviews with PIX11, that while those changes are not yet known, the candidates, and their campaigns, would help themselves by making their own changes.

Alain Sanders is an emeritus professor of political science at St. Peter’s University in Jersey City and former senior writer for Time Magazine. “For Donald Trump,” Sanders said, “he needs to dial it down, and he needs to emerge as someone who can share a vision of what he wants to do in the next term of office. For Joe Biden, I think what he needs to do is to come across as more forceful.”

Jeff Roe is founder of the political strategy firm Axiom and is the former chief strategist and campaign manager for Ted Cruz. “A lot of people are talking about cutting their mics off,” Roe said, via Zoom, and added that both candidates help themselves by sticking to their strengths in debates, and that their campaign strategists should hold them to that.

“I think the campaigns should be able to cut their own candidates’ mics off,” Roe continued, “because it would stop a lot of this. If President Trump talks about anything besides the economy, it’s bad words. If Biden talks about anything besides bringing people together, it’s bad words.”