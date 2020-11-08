Bush congratulates Biden, calls election ‘fundamentally fair’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

President George W. Bush released a statement Sunday that called the presidential election fair and congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory.

Bush, the last Republican to hold the office before Trump was elected, said the American people “can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair, its integrity will be upheld, and its outcome is clear.”

“No matter how you voted, your vote counted,” he said.

The former president said he has spoken to Biden and thanked him for his “patriotic message” during the president-elect’s national address on Saturday night. He said he also called Harris and congratulated her on her historic election to the vice presidency.

Statement by President George W. Bush: https://t.co/Bsbv8k1nho pic.twitter.com/O7CLtEvxk0 — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) November 8, 2020

Bush added that President Donald Trump has the right to request recounts and pursue legal challenges, with any unresolved issues to be “properly adjudicated,” but said now is the time when “we must come together for the sake of our families and neighbors, and for our nation and its future.”

While Bush and Biden have political differences, the former president said he knows Biden “to be good man who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country.”

Trump has not yet conceded the race to Biden, who was projected to be the winner on Saturday. His campaign released a statement saying they plan to challenge the election in court over allegations of fraud, despite a lack of evidence.