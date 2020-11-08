Bringing the country together: Can Biden heal the divide?

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Joe Biden has won the presidency, but that may turn out to be the easy part.

The president-elect already was braced to deal with the worst health crisis the nation has seen in more than a century and the economic havoc it has wreaked. Now, he has to build a government while contending with a Senate that could stay in GOP hands, a House that will feature fewer Democratic allies and a public that includes more than 70 million people who would prefer that President Donald Trump keep the job.

There’s also the looming question of whether Trump, who has claimed the election was being stolen from him, will cooperate. President Trump has promised legal action in the coming days as he refused to concede the presidency after his loss to Biden.

Chanting “This isn’t over!” and “Stop the steal,” Trumpsupporters protested at state capitols across the country. They have refused to accept defeat and have echoed Trump’s unsubstantiated allegations that the Democrats won the election by fraud.

President Trump’s friend of 20 years, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, said the sitting president must show solid evidence of voter fraud or concede.

“If your base is not for conceding because they believe that there was voter voter fraud then show,” Christie said on This Week with George Stephanapoulos. “We can’t back to you blindly without evidence.”

From Atlanta and Tallahassee, Florida, to Bismarck, North Dakota, Boise, Idaho, and Phoenix, crowds ranging in size from a few dozen to a few thousand decried the news of Biden’s victory after more than three exhausting days of vote-counting put the Democrat over the top.

Skirmishes broke out in some places.

While President Trump lost, Trumpism did not. Many voters offered a consistent refrain about Trump: They liked his policies but could not abide his anger-fueled personality, his constant use of Twitter as a weapon and the way he ridiculed anyone who dared disagree with him.

Trump’s legacy won’t be easily reversed. He’s entrenched a solid conservative majority on the Supreme Court and reshaped the federal judiciary at large. He’s built part of his southern border wall. And the country’s cultural and political divisions run deep.

But quoting the Bible, Biden said Saturday night that it was time to heal for America. In a victory speech at a drive-in celebration in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden said Democrats and Republicans can choose to work together and promised to be a president for all.

Political strategist Basil Smikle said that going forward, President-elect Biden must find common ground for all Americans.

“Rural voters and suburban voters feel disconnected right now,” Smikle told PIX11 News. “But there are a lot of Democratic policies like raising the minimum wage and expanding health care access that will actually help these voters.”

New York State Democratic Party chairman Jay Jacobs said he sees a way forward.

“No matter what anyone says about Joe Biden, they like him, both sides of the aisle, they trust him,” Jacobs told PIX11 News. “He’s got to balance various constituencies in our own party and he’s got to be outcome driven so he’s got to be talking to folks on the other side as well.”

But longtime political pundit Hank Sheinkopf said this divide will not end anytime soon.

“The legacy of Donald Trump will likely be lawsuits and potentially criminal and/or civil prosecutions for him and his family,” Sheinkopf told PIX11 News. “The legacy of their politics will be in play for a long time to come. Trump may go, but Trumpism, and all the things it represents, are not leaving so fast.”