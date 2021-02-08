Brindisi concedes after Tenney’s narrow House win certified

Claudia Tenney and Anthony Brindisi (Left: U.S. House of Representatives | Right: U.S. House of Representatives)

Democratic U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi conceded that it was “time to close the book on this election,” hours after New York officials certified Republican Claudia Tenney’s razor-thin victory in the nation’s last undecided congressional race.

Brindisi’s statement Monday came three days after a state judge ruled that Tenney won the race for central New York’s 22nd Congressional District by 109 votes.

Brindisi said he congratulated Tenney and offered to make the transition as smooth as possible.

Tenney had represented New York’s 22nd Congressional District until her 2018 loss to Brindisi. Brindisi’s initial election was a big change for the district; residents had voted in Republicans for years before his 2018 win.

Tenney had been endorsed by President Donald Trump.

“Claudia Tenney is a fantastic candidate running in New York, where she was a Great member of Congress,” he tweeted during her campaign. “She is Strong on Crime, Borders, Cutting Taxes, your #2A, and she Loves our Military and Vets. Claudia has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

