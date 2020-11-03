Bowman cruises to victory in NY’s 16th Congressional District

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

After unseating Rep. Eliot Engel in the Democratic primary, Jamaal Bowman surged to victory in New York’s 16th Congressional District.

“I’m ready to get to work to disrupt the status quo and deliver for our families,” Bowman said. “Hold me accountable. Push me and my colleagues. I’m going to need you in Congress with me. There’s so much work to do.”

Bowman spoke with the PIX11 Morning News Wednesday about his victory and plans to try to unite the Democratic party’s moderate and progressive sides.

Jamaal Bowman talks winning NY 16th Congressional District

Bowman, an educator, was challenged by Conservative Party candidate Patrick McManus to represent parts of the Bronx and Westchester County. The area had been represented by Engel, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, since 1989.

The decision by voters means a progressive shift for the region. Bowman was endorsed by Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and former gubernatorial candidate and actress Cynthia Nixon.

Engel’s loss to Bowman, along with the retirement of Congresswoman Nita Lowey, who’s represented the neighboring district for decades, marks a shift in New York’s delegation in Congress.

Democrat Mondaire Jones, Republican Maureen McArdle Schulman and Conservative Party candidate Yehudis Gottesfeld ran to replace Lowey.

