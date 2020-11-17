Republican canvassers accept Detroit vote count after initially declining to certify

Voting stations are set up for the primary election at the Kentucky Exposition Center, Monday, June 22, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. With one polling place designated for Louisville on Tuesday, voters who didn’t cast mail-in ballots could potentially face long lines in Kentucky’s unprecedented primary election. (AP Photo/Piper Blackburn)

After initially being deadlocked on a vote to certify election results, The Wayne County Board of Canvassers voted unanimously to certify election results Tuesday evening. The motion to hold another vote came following hours of public comments condemning Republican canvassers’ decisions to vote against the certification.

The board of canvassers vote initially tied 2 to 2 along party lines. But just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, the board filed a motion and voted to certify the results under the stipulation that Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson does a comprehensive audit of the election in the county.

President Trump also tweeting praise to canvassers who initially blocked the certification, saying “Wow! Michigan just refused to certify the election results! Having courage is a beautiful thing. The USA stands proud!”

There has been a whirlwind of unproven allegations of fraud and a string of lawsuits since the election two weeks ago. The canvassers’ initial vote came after many Detroit precincts were found to be out of balance.

That means the number of votes are not in line with the number of voters. However, the variance is said to be small with no evidence of fraud or systemic failure.