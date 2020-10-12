Black churches mobilizing voters despite virus challenges

New York City Council member Farah Louis, right, who works as a volunteer with Christian Cultural Center’s Social Justice Initiative’s voter registration drive, tries to convince a woman to register at a table outside the the church, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. “Just a conversation of why it’s important to vote will lead them to the polls,” Louis said. “Souls to the polls campaign is about getting everyone to the polls.” (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Voter mobilization in Black church communities will look much different in 2020, due in large part to the coronavirus pandemic that has infected millions across the U.S. and has taken a disproportionate toll on Black America.

In recent election cycles, predominantly Black congregations across the country have launched get-out-the-vote campaigns commonly referred to as “souls to the polls.”

This year, churches are organizing socially distant caravans with greatly reduced capacity for early voting and Election Day ballot-casting.

Volunteers are phone-banking and canvasing the homes of church members to ensure mail-in and absentee ballots are requested and delivered before the deadlines.