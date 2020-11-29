Biden’s win means some Guantanamo prisoners may be released

Election 2020

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Guantanamo

FILE – In this June 27, 2006, file photo, reviewed by a U.S. Department of Defense official, U.S. military guards walk within Camp Delta military-run prison, at the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, Cuba. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden has said little about the Guantanamo Bay detention center except that he supports closing it; that has brought a degree of hope to some of the 40 men still held there.

Lawyers for some of the prisoners said they hope the Biden administration will resume Obama-era efforts to close the detention center.

President Donald Trump said in his 2016 campaign that he would load up the prison with “bad dudes,” but he largely ignored it and only one prisoner was released under his administration.

