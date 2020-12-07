Biden’s health team offers glimpse of his COVID-19 strategy

WASHINGTON — The health care team assembled by President-elect Joe Biden points to stronger federal management of the nation’s COVID-19 response, a leading role for science and an emphasis on fair and equitable distribution of vaccines and treatments.

With Monday’s announcement of his health secretary and a half dozen other key officials, Biden is aiming to leave behind the personal dramas that erupted under President Donald Trump and return the federal response to a more methodical approach focused on achieving results by applying scientific knowledge in a transparent and disciplined manner.

But Biden doesn’t yet have a tested team — just players drafted for key positions.

Biden is putting a defender of the Affordable Care Act in a leading role to oversee his administration’s coronavirus response. He picked California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be his health secretary.

If confirmed by the Senate, Becerra will be the first Latino to head the Department of Health and Human Services.

Separately, Biden has picked a Harvard infectious disease expert, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, to head the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Vivek Murthy will be nominated as Biden’s as surgeon general, who held the same position under President Barack Obama.

And he announced a new advisory role for Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert. Fauci will be the only apparent carryover from Trump’s COVID-19 team.

“I’ve had considerable interactions with all of these individuals and they’re outstanding,” Fauci said.

But Beverra’s appointment in particular is seen as a win for advocates pushing for Latino representation. About half of Biden’s higher profile nominees and appointments have been people of color and women. However, the choices have also left many groups unsatisfied — Black voters in particular — who carried Biden to victory.

Tuesday, African American advocacy groups including the NAACP will meet with the president-elect to encourage him to appoint Black officials and also make sure civil rights is front of mind for everyone he appoints.

Read the full press release announcing Biden’s health team. Formal introductions will be made Tuesday during a press conference.