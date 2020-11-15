Biden’s agenda faces a divided Congress

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden says he wants to “restore the soul of America.” But first the president-elect will need to fix a broken Congress.

Biden is rushing headlong into a legislative branch that’s been ground down by partisanship, name-calling and, now, a refusal by some to acknowledge the Democrat’s win over President Donald Trump.

At a time when the country needs a functioning government to confront the COVID-19 crisis, the teetering economy and racial injustice, Washington is being challenged by the next president to do better.

Democrats want to push ahead with his agenda. But emboldened Republicans, after a stronger than expected election night, see their own mandate to serve as a block on a Biden agenda.

