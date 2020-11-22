Biden’s 1st Cabinet picks expected Tuesday amid roadblocks

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign Town Hall. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

WILMINGTON, Del. — President-elect Joe Biden’s first Cabinet picks are coming Tuesday and planning is underway for a pandemic-modified inauguration in January as his team moves forward despite roadblocks from the Trump administration.

Biden’s incoming chief of staff, Ron Klain, is offering no details about which department heads Biden would first announce.

However, sources told The Associated Press that Biden could name his nominee for secretary of state or treasury secretary this coming week.

Klain said the Trump administration’s refusal to clear the way for Biden’s team to have access to key information about agencies and federal dollars for the transition is taking its toll on planning.