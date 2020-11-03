Biden wins NJ; Booker projected to retain Senate seat: AP

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and former Vice President Joe Biden shake hands after the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN, July 31, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

TRENTON, N.J. — Former Vice President Joe Biden is the projected winner in the state of New Jersey, according to the Associated Press.

Hillary Clinton won the state by 14 points in 2016, Biden was considered the favorite to maintain the state’s 14 electoral votes.

New Jersey Democrat Cory Booker has won a second full term in the U.S. Senate.

Booker defeated Republican Rik Mehta, a business executive with a law degree and a doctorate in pharmacy.

Booker ran an unsuccessful primary campaign for president this year.

While he lost the nomination to former Vice President Joe Biden, Booker had a lock on Democratic support in the state, winning Gov. Phil Murphy’s endorsement.

His victory cements New Jersey as a Democratic stronghold.

The last Republican elected to the Senate was Clifford Case in 1972.

Booker won a special election in 2013 after the death of Democrat Frank Lautenberg. He won his first full term in 2014 by 13 points.