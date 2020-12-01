Biden unveils economic team declaring, ‘Help is on the way’

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign Town Hall. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

WILMINGTON, Del. — President-elect Joe Biden has introduced top advisers he says will help his administration rebuild an economy hammered by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I know times are tough, but I want you to know that help is on the way,” he said on Tuesday.

Biden said he’s chosen a “first rate team” that is “tested and experienced” to tackle “this ongoing economic crisis.”

He picked liberal advisers who have long prioritized the nation’s workers and government efforts to address economic inequality, as unemployment remains high and as the COVID-19 outbreak widens the gulf between average people and the nation’s most well off.

The virus, which has killed more than 268,000 Americans, is resurgent across the country amid holiday travel and colder weather.

