Biden transition team at work amid election results limbo

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrive to speak at a news conference at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WILMINGTON, Del. — Joe Biden’s transition team isn’t waiting for a verdict in the presidential race before getting to work.

As election officials continue to count ballots in several undecided states, longtime Biden aide Ted Kaufman is leading efforts to ensure the former vice president can begin building out a government in anticipation of a victory.

In the meantime, an odd political limbo has taken hold.

The Biden team is moving forward but can’t tackle all that needs to be accomplished, and President Donald Trump continues to claim without evidence that the election is being stolen from him.

