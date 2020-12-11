Biden formally introduces several more picks for Cabinet-level positions

FILE – Joe Biden speaks during an event At The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President-elect Joe Biden formally introduced his picks for several high-ranking administration positions on Friday. Among them was former Obama-era UN ambassador Susan Rice to lead the White House Domestic Policy Council.

Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris introduced the latest round of cabinet nominees in a press conference at Biden’s transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware.

Rice served as President Barack Obama’s U.N. ambassador during his first term, from 2009 to 2013. She later served as Obama’s national security adviser in his second term, from 2013 to 2017.

Rice is the type of experienced bureaucrat that Biden has been eyeing for a Cabinet-level position, but she also comes with some political baggage, considering her involvement in handling the aftermath of the Benghazi attacks in Libya in 2012. With, at most, a razor-thin majority in the Senate, Biden has opted to grant Rice a position that does not require confirmation.

Biden also introduced Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, as his pick to run the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Fudge has served in Congress for five terms, representing the Cleveland area.

On Friday, Biden also introduced Denis McDonough as his pick to run Veterans Affairs, Katherine Tai as his pick for U.S. Trade Representative and Tom Vilsack as Agriculture Secretary.

Biden largely ignored other news of the day and refused to take questions following his announcements.

Reporters shouted questions about revelations earlier this week the Biden’s son Hunter’s taxes are being investigate by federal authorities. “I’m proud of my son,” Biden said while walking away.

Other questions retained to the long shot Supreme Court challenge to the election President Doland Trump and GOP supporters pinned their hopes on after rejections in lower courts — before it was tossed Friday night.

A majority of all Republican Congressmen and 18 red states supported Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s lawsuit against Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia, which certified their election results for Biden.

Earlier this week the court rejected a case with some similarities brought by state Republicans challenging the results in Pennsylvania.